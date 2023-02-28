Populous One Day Volume Reaches $224,449.26 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $224,449.26 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00421389 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,698.42 or 0.28483129 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

