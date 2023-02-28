Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 216.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $488.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.