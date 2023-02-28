PLC Ultima (PLCU) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $215.22 or 0.00917620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $104,349.05 and $269,982.06 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

