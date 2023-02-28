Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.62.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

