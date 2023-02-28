Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the January 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.5 %

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

