Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.31%.

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $104,067,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

