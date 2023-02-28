Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PM opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

