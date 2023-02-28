Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,415,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,122,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.