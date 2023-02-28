Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $227-233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.97 million. Perficient also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-4.75 EPS.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Alliance Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Perficient by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

