PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.39. 1,027,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

