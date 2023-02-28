Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 15th

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.4 %

PEBK stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

See Also

