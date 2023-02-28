Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

PEBK stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.62. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

