Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $303.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $303.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

Shares of PEN opened at $264.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,413.67 and a beta of 0.50. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $274.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,990. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,350,000 after buying an additional 37,571 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

