Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.67.

NYSE:PEN opened at $264.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,413.67 and a beta of 0.50. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $274.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,787,990. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Penumbra by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $37,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

