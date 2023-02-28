PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $489.70 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,805.81 or 0.07708169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $489.70 million and $7.75 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
