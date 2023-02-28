Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $876.01 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $876.01 million and $1.38 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology.Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable.Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:

* Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatility

* Settle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominations

* Move between digital assets with ease and lower fees

* Settle transactions outside of traditional banking hours

* Transact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

