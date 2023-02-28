Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.
Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMETF traded up C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.40. 42,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.02. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$13.09.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
