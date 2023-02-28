Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETFGet Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMETF traded up C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.40. 42,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.02. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$13.09.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Eastmain, Lac Du Beryl, and Pontax. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

