Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PLAO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,894. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.