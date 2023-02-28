Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.43

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Partner Communications Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.78.
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
