Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.
Paramount Group Price Performance
PGRE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. 2,397,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Group
Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.