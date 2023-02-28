Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Price Performance

PGRE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. 2,397,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,439.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,439.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,800. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.