Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1-10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.09 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:OMI opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Owens & Minor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.