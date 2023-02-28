Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down to $19.61

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $16.60. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 602,520 shares.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.
