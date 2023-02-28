Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down to $19.61

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $16.60. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 602,520 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

About Owens & Minor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 307.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 630.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.