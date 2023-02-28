Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.47 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 2,713,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,060,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

