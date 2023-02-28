Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.47 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 2,713,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,060,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.
Ovintiv Trading Down 6.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
