Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 3,842.9% in February

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 3,842.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Otsuka stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 313,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,669. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the pharmaceuticals business. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

