Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Down 0.2 %

OBIO stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Orchestra BioMed has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

