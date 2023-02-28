Orbit Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $779,108.80 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.65 million and $779,108.80 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

