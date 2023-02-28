Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Opera has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

About Opera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Opera by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 218,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Opera by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 53,269 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.