Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Opera Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Opera has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.12.
About Opera
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
