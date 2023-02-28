Ontology Price Reaches $0.25 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $220.04 million and $18.97 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,641.39 or 0.06982656 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00074635 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00028025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00025554 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

