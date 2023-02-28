Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.00

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

Featured Articles

