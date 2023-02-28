OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $228,258.16 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011102 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

