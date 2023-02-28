OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Cap of $242.37 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00007356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $242.37 million and approximately $23.67 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00025500 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000262 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

