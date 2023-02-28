Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Sells $181,196.36 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 5,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $181,196.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,352,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,973,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Oak Street Health Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE OSH traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $35.23. 5,351,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $35.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
Oak Street Health Company Profile
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
