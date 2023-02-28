Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Sells $181,196.36 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 5,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $181,196.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,352,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,973,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE OSH traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $35.23. 5,351,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $35.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

