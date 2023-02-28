NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NVR worth $18,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in NVR by 3.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR Price Performance

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,733,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at $584,733,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,927 shares of company stock worth $20,690,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $13.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,180.03. 1,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,958.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,522.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,500.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $89.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Articles

