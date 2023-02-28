NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $105.86 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

