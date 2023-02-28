Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($1.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($11.18) earnings per share.

Novavax Price Performance

Novavax stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,162,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,200. The company has a market cap of $726.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Novavax has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 239.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

