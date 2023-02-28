Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($1.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($11.18) earnings per share.
Novavax stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,162,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,200. The company has a market cap of $726.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Novavax has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $91.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
