Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $81.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

NYSE NVS opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $189.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

