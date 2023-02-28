Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

