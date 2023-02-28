Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.3 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.16. 262,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,032. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $416.23 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

