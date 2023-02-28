North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $474.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOA. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,057,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

