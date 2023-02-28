Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,164 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JWN opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

