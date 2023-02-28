Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $4.25 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $822.21 million, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.