NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NiSource Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.