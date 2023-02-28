NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.