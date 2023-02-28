NFT (NFT) Tops One Day Volume of $479.83

NFT (NFT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, NFT has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $567,295.05 and $479.83 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00041600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002161 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00219127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01584182 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

