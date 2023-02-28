NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 911,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $71,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 182,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. 3,050,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,485,801. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.34%.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

