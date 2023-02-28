NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NewtekOne also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.80-$3.20 EPS.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NewtekOne stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $474.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

NewtekOne Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the second quarter worth about $197,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

