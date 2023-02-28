Newmark Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Newmark Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NMRK opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $18.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after buying an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

