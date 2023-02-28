New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 3,726,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

