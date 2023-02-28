New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.
New Mountain Finance Price Performance
Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
About New Mountain Finance
New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
- Could NVIDIA, Intel Become The Face of America’s Semiconductors?
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.