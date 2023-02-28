Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $117.36 million and $175,374.23 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00421389 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,698.42 or 0.28483129 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neutrino USD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
