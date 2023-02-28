NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.34. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

