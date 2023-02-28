NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NEO. Raymond James lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.18. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

